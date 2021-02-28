Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 343,886 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,886 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $126,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.