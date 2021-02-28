Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 581,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pactiv Evergreen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $105,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,552,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,674,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,543,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,918,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTVE. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

