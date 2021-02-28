Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 538,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 57,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

