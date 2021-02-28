LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,663 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded down $6.72 on Friday, hitting $675.50. 39,767,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,315,635. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $648.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $823.42 and its 200-day moving average is $570.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.