LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,704 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,803,000 after acquiring an additional 351,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.47. 1,728,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $149.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $172.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

