LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.13 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Danaher by 50.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 435,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000,000 after purchasing an additional 144,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $219.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

