LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,533 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.78. 38,098,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,803,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.