LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,392 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 0.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. 5,180,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

