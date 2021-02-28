Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target Raised to C$0.70

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE LUC opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$293.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

