Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $113.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,158. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 253.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.