LyondellBasell Industries to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,913. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

