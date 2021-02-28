Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Mack-Cali Realty updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.15 EPS.

CLI stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

