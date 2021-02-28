Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 87.7% in February

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the January 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY opened at $112.43 on Friday. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $117.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

