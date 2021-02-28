MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 40.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 462.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 91,002 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in MacroGenics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.