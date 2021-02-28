Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Chardan Capital

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $121.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $137.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

