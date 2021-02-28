MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MagnaChip Semiconductor.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

MX traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 698,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,260. The stock has a market cap of $664.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Springowl Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Springowl Associates LLC now owns 90,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.