MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

