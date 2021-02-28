Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.9%.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

