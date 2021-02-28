Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Main Street Capital worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

