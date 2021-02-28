Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.