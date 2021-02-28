Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $5.56. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 5,317 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $254.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

