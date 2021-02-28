Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Raised to $37.00 at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

MLFNF stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

