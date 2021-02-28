Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRVI stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

