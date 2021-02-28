Marchex (MCHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

