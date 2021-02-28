MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

