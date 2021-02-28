MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $56,871,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in MasTec by 22.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $20,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MasTec by 231.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 317,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $86.75 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

