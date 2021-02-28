MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion.MasTec also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00 EPS.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.75. 1,140,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

