Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.4% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 469,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,372,000 after acquiring an additional 42,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

MA stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,699,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $368.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

