Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) were up 6.9% during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $52.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $47.85. Approximately 1,682,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,638,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.