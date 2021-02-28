MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the January 28th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,327,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MSMY opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. MC Endeavors has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get MC Endeavors alerts:

MC Endeavors Company Profile

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company is based in Dana Point, California.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MC Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.