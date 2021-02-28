McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 364,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. TheStreet raised shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $3.64 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $174.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

