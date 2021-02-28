McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 225,052 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000. Unum Group makes up about 0.9% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Unum Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 684,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after buying an additional 246,624 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

