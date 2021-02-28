McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,817,658 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.84. The stock has a market cap of $367.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

