McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,467 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises approximately 3.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

