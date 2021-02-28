McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

About McGrath

McGrath Limited operates as an integrated residential real estate services company in Australia. It operates through Company Owned Sales, Company Owned Property Management, Franchise Services, and Other Services segments. The company provides residential property sales, property management, mortgage broking, auction, and real estate training and conferences, as well as manages franchise offices.

