Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $258.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.61. The company has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.