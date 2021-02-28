Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after buying an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $414.52 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.60.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

