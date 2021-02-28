Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $3.60 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,512,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after buying an additional 117,402 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,406,000.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $141.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

In related news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,743 shares of company stock worth $6,102,002. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

