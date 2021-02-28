Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 137.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,180 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

APTV opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.