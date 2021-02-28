Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,143 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,044 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,637,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after purchasing an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 522,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

In related news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $2,653,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.