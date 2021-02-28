Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 7,508 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Lennar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lennar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Lennar by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $82.97 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

