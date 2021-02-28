Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $118.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $43,965,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $27,281,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,539 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $14,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $177.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.