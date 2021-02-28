Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,398 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $116.64 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

