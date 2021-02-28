Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 34,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average of $158.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

