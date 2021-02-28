Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,065 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 137.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,125,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 255,337 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 62.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.