Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 892 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

NYSE:CB opened at $162.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.