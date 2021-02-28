Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,410 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 647,469 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,164,000 after purchasing an additional 388,581 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

