Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $216.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day moving average of $201.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.