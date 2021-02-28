Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323.27 ($4.22).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Meggitt PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 564.98 ($7.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 421.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.11.

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

