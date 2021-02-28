Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,964 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Meredith were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Meredith by 70.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Meredith during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Meredith by 39.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 460,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Meredith by 124.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Meredith by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDP opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. Meredith’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

